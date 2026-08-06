Robber is identified on camera footage after being unmasked

A BRAVE Paddy Power worker helped unmask a repeat robber by pulling at his face covering during a €2,000 raid enabling gardaí to identify him from CCTV, a court has heard, reports Fiona Ferguson.

Charles Darcy (38), who has a previous conviction for attempted murder, carried out the betting-shop robbery just five days after taking part in a knife-point carjacking in Dublin 8. Darcy, of John’s Lane West, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to robbery of car keys and unauthorised taking of a car at John’s Lane West on November 17, 2025.