Fresh from Italy, North Clondalkin Choir returns to rapturous applause

(inset): Lesley Berney performing No Frontiers and The group performing for the audience

“I COULD feel the excitement and nerves building, especially for our newer members,” exclaims North Clondalkin Community Choir’s Ruth Grogan.

With only two days to prepare for their performance at the end of the Clondalkin Festival, the choir had to hit the ground running; some of them had only just returned from a week of performing in some of Italy’s ancient churches.

But there was no need to panic; they were well rehearsed.

The day was “scorching hot” as choir members gathered early in the Clondalkin Village church for a quick run-through of their programme.

Then it was time for their Summer concert to really begin.

As a great supporter of the choir, Shane Moynihan TD had been invited to be MC for the afternoon.

He jumped at the opportunity and once again spoke warmly about the choir and the positive impact they had on the community.

Special guests at the concert included American film director Lee Moss and producer Brendan O’Brien; Thomas Shannon and Bernie Canning from the OPW; Elif Cullen from TogetherFM and acclaimed Irish composer Ephrem Feeley and his wife, Dr Giovanni Feeley.

Everyone was quickly put at their ease as Musical Director Noel Collins took the podium.

Pianist Eoin Tierney had been asked to accompany the choir on piano, and Andrea Hunt, a photographer, was there to take photos.

‘Dreams’, by the Cranberries, was the choir’s first song, and it got the audience yearning for more.

The choir took their seats as a young choir member stood in her place to perform a very special piece she had composed for a family member.

Sofia Casciani played guitar and sang the “very beautiful” ‘Still Mine’.

Next, ‘Only Time’ by Enya, then a choir member, Dave Fadden, played a haunting version of ‘Mvuu Camp’ and then ‘Sunrise on the Low Whistle’, accompanied by Anna Shubina on keyboard.

Another member, Lesley Berney, got a huge round of applause for her beautiful version of No Frontiers.

The choir were “really in fine voice” as they sang the following songs in three-part harmony: ABBA’s ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Money Money Money’ and ‘Super Trouper’.

The audience were clearly enjoying the entertainment and called out for more.

The singing was over “all too soon” as the spectators once again showed their appreciation with thunderous applause, more shouts of “more! More!” and a standing ovation.

But it was not over yet. Shane Moynihan had one more task: presenting the Spirit of the Community Awards to Noel and his choir.

These awards had been officially presented earlier in the week, but as Noel and some of his team had been away in Italy, it was more appropriate for them to be presented to him personally.

Ruth and other members said “this was our best Summer Concert yet.”

The choir is recruiting new members (ages 8 upwards) for their new term in September, with weekly rehearsals at St Mary’s JNS, Rowlagh.

Email northclondalkincommunitychoir@gmail.com for more details.