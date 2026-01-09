Search
Gardaí Believe father killed son before travelling to ex‑partner’s house to end his life
The bodies of Wayne O'Reilly and his son Oisín were found in separate homes in Cherry Orchard and Clondalkin

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 9, 2026 11:27 am

Gardaí suspect a murder-suicide after the bodies of a father and son were discovered at separate homes in Clondalkin and Cherry Orchard on Thursday morning.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be completed today after the bodies of 12-year-old Oisín O’Reilly, and 48-year-old Wayne O’Reilly were found at different homes in Bawnogue and Cherry Orchard by Gardaí and emergency services on Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to a domestic residence in Cherry Orchard at approximately 8:30am on Thursday morning where they found the body of Wayne O’Reilly.

The house on Cherry Orchard Drive is believed to be the home of Wayne’s ex-partner.

In follow up enquiries the body of Oisín O’Reilly was discovered following a search at Wayne’s residence on Lealand Road in Bawnogue.

Locals who appeared to know 12-year-old Oisín formed a guard of honour as his remains were driven away from his home.

Tusla confirmed that Oisín was known to them – the father and son were reported missing in October 2025 but were found two days later.

Councillor Daithí Doolan stated that the community was in shock following the news on Thursday.

Cllr Doolan said: “This is deeply distressing news. The whole community is in shock. We offer our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased. The family are in our thoughts at this awful time.

“There is a long and painful journey ahead for this family, but this community will support them every step of the way.

“I would appeal to people not to speculate on social media as this can often cause further pain for grieving families.

“But if anyone has any information to please come forward and contact the Garda and help them with their investigation.”

