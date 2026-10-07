Gardaí: ‘They can’t all be Pablo Escobar’ after Tallaght arrests

Drugs along with cash were seized (Image: An Garda Siochana)

Gardaí acknowledged that “they can’t all be Pablo Escobar” after an arrest of two men in Tallaght and the seizure of some interesting looking drugs, along with cash.

DMR South Divisional Drug Unit based in Tallaght Garda Station arrested the individuals following searches in the Tallaght area with both drugs and proceeds of crime seized.

However, the drugs seized, seen in a plastic bag, may be mistaken for a prawn cracker or rice cake with their aesthetic, appearing as broken white disc-like shapes, with two other small bags of drugs seized also.

Cash and electronics were also seized in the search.

A statement from An Garda Síochána reads: “They cant all be Pablo Escobar……

“But mid-level drug dealers are the ones doing the most harm in our communities.

“DMR South Divisional Drug Unit based in Tallaght Garda Station have been busy this week tackling these individuals.

“Two males have been arrested following searches in the Tallaght area with both drugs and proceeds of crime seized.”