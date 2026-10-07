Lecturer Cleo is crowned Ms Ireland

BALLYFERMOT lecturer Cleo Knight was crowned Ms Ireland 2026 at the national final on October 3, championing the message, “further than you think,” to inspire others to dream big.

The Offaly native works as a lecturer and coordinator at Ballyfermot College of Further Education, having worked hard to gain an education through a different route.

Having received only 65 points in her Leaving Certificate, Cleo entered Further Education and completed seven years of education, including undergraduate and postgraduate study, before building a career in education.

This journey inspired “Further Than You Think”, a campaign encouraging people not to let exam results, setbacks or traditional ideas of success determine what they believe they are capable of achieving.

Cleo spoke of the importance of this campaign to herself and what she hopes it can do for others in terms of understanding other pathways to education.

“Being crowned Ms Ireland is incredibly special to me, but what means even more is having the opportunity to take the message of Further Than You Think to a bigger audience.

“When I received 65 points in my Leaving Certificate, I could never have imagined the life I have today. Further Education opened a door for me when I needed another route. That route eventually led me through seven years of college and into a career where I now have the privilege of teaching and supporting other learners.”

Throughout her time as Ms Offaly, Cleo combined her pageant journey with community and charitable work, including a series of toy drives and fundraising activities in aid of Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Her campaign has also highlighted the importance of accessible education, alternative pathways and challenging the stigma that can still surround Further Education.

Cleo hopes to use her year as Ms Ireland 2026 to continue developing the campaign, speaking about her educational journey and using the title to encourage others to recognise that success does not have one predetermined route.

“Winning the crown is not the end of the campaign — it is really the beginning of its next chapter. I want to use this year positively, continue supporting causes that matter to me and bring Further Than You Think to as many people as possible.”

Alongside her advocacy work, Cleo will continue her career in education and hopes that sharing her own unconventional journey will help learners who may currently be questioning whether they belong in education.

As she begins her year as Ms Ireland, Cleo continues to share the message that got her to this point, “Your starting point does not have to determine your destination.”