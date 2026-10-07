Tallaght Person of the Year nominations are now open

THE countdown to the 2026 Tallaght Person of the Year awards continues, with nominations ongoing, and gold sponsors of the event discussing why they get behind it.

Nominations for this year’s awards opened last week as the hunt for the Tallaght Person of the Year is now well underway, and several gold sponsors such as RHK Bars and Tallaght & Firhouse Credit Union explained why they feel the awards are important.

Directors of RHK Bars, Robbie and Helen Kavanagh were born and bred in Tallaght and opened their first pub and business in Kiltipper.

Robbie told The Echo: “We’re both very proud of our roots in Tallaght, and are delighted to continue our support for an event that celebrates the very best of our community

“There are so many people doing great things in Tallaght to improve their community and help others, without ever seeking recognition.

“These awards give everyone an opportunity to thank and recognise these hard working and dedicated people and organisations.”

For RHK Bars, supporting the community awards isn’t just about sponsorship – it’s about being part of the community and to help celebrate the volunteers, community workers, sporting clubs, local organisations and individuals who dedicate their time and energy to help others.

Those who are nominated and all valid nominees will receive a personalised certificate of appreciation in the post in acknowledgment of their nomination.

This year’s instalment of the community awards is the 43rd in its history, after its establishment in 1984, and they aim to highlight unsung heroes in the local community for their work across sectors, from sports to youth to environmental and more.

Tallaght Community Council has run and managed this community recognition program since the mid-1980s and it is a firm part of the community calendar in the area ever since.

Tallaght & Firhouse Credit Union has been “at the heart of the community” for many years, alongside TCC and the awards.

A spokesperson for TFCU said: “We’re at the heart of the community. To be part of the Tallaght community and the people of Tallaght and everything they do, it makes sense to be a part of the awards.

“It’s a no-brainer…especially after promoting our own community fund, we saw the amount of groups out there that do so much for the people of Tallaght.

For those individuals and groups to be nominated and recognised, well, it just makes perfect sense to work hand-in-hand.”

Current Tallaght Person of the Year Emer Lamon scooped up the title at last year’s awards ceremony on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Categories for the awards this year cover a range of topics which will see youth recognised, as well as those in sport and beyond.

These include; Arts and Culture, Business, Sergeant Andrew Callanan Community, Heart of Gold, Learning and Innovation, Michael Dooley Environment, Jim Lawlor Special Needs and Carers, Philip Preston Sport and Maurice McConnell Youth.

There is no upper limit on how many people or groups a person can nominate for the awards.

Nominations can be made for the awards until Monday, October 19.

You can submit a nomination for the Tallaght Person of the Year Awards by visiting the Tallaght Community Council website.