This weeks front pages – October 8, 2026
The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.
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Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…
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Gardaí: ‘They can’t all be Pablo Escobar’ after Tallaght arrestsLatest
Gardaí acknowledged that “they can’t all be Pablo Escobar” after an arrest of two men in Tallaght and the seizure of some...
Lecturer Cleo is crowned Ms IrelandBallyfermot
BALLYFERMOT lecturer Cleo Knight was crowned Ms Ireland 2026 at the national final on October 3, championing the message, “further than you...
Hermitage extension plans as hospital nears full capacityLucan
SDCC’s Planning Department has received an application from Hermitage Clinic Unlimited for the extension of the existing hospital and clinic to provide...
Tallaght Person of the Year nominations are now openTallaght
THE countdown to the 2026 Tallaght Person of the Year awards continues, with nominations ongoing, and gold sponsors of the event discussing...
Legal challenge against council for refusing to halt rent increasesNews
COUNCILLOR Jess Spear has launched a legal challenge against South Dublin County Council and its Chief Executive regarding the Council’s refusal to...
‘Fantastic achievement’ local authority is accredited with a KeepWell MarkNews
SOUTH Dublin County Council has been accredited with a KeepWell Mark, an independent, evidence based standard awarded by Ibec to employers demonstrating...
Work continues on Clonburris North Link Street Infrastructure works which started in JuneNews
PROGRESS continues on the Clonburris North Link Street Infrastructure Works, with Stage 2A having commenced in late June, marking an important milestone...
Tallaght & Firhouse Credit Union announce new opening hoursTallaght
TALLAGHT & Firhouse Credit Union has announced new branch opening hours that will come into effect next month for its two locations...
AUTHOREcho Staff
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