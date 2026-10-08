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This weeks front pages – October 8, 2026

This weeks front pages – October 8, 2026

Echo StaffOctober 8, 2026 8:26 am

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.

Support local journalism by picking up your copy or subscribing online — your community news matters.

Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

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Gardaí: ‘They can’t all be Pablo Escobar’ after Tallaght arrests

Latest

Gardaí acknowledged that “they can’t all be Pablo Escobar” after an arrest of two men in Tallaght and the seizure of some...

Lecturer Cleo is crowned Ms Ireland

Ballyfermot

BALLYFERMOT lecturer Cleo Knight was crowned Ms Ireland 2026 at the national final on October 3, championing the message, “further than you...

Hermitage extension plans as hospital nears full capacity

Lucan

SDCC’s Planning Department has received an application from Hermitage Clinic Unlimited for the extension of the existing hospital and clinic to provide...

Tallaght Person of the Year nominations are now open

Tallaght

THE countdown to the 2026 Tallaght Person of the Year awards continues, with nominations ongoing, and gold sponsors of the event discussing...

Legal challenge against council for refusing to halt rent increases

News

COUNCILLOR Jess Spear has launched a legal challenge against South Dublin County Council and its Chief Executive regarding the Council’s refusal to...

‘Fantastic achievement’ local authority is accredited with a KeepWell Mark

News

SOUTH Dublin County Council has been accredited with a KeepWell Mark, an independent, evidence based standard awarded by Ibec to employers demonstrating...

Work continues on Clonburris North Link Street Infrastructure works which started in June

News

PROGRESS continues on the Clonburris North Link Street Infrastructure Works, with Stage 2A having commenced in late June, marking an important milestone...

Tallaght & Firhouse Credit Union announce new opening hours

Tallaght

TALLAGHT & Firhouse Credit Union has announced new branch opening hours that will come into effect next month for its two locations...
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