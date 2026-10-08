Irish Heart Foundation brings free health screenings to local communities

The Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit will be Ballyfermot on Thursday and Belgard next Wednesday as part of its drive to offer free heart health checks in communities throughout Ireland.

This Thursday (October 8), the Unit will be parked at Ballyfermot Star from 9.30am – 4.45pm.

On Wednesday (October 14), it will arrive at Belgard Community Centre from 10am-12.45pm.

Members of the public have the chance to have their blood pressure and pulse checked in a bid to promote heart health and early detection of hypertension (high blood pressure), a leading cause of cardiovascular disease.

The Mobile Health Unit offers up to 10,000 free blood pressure checks annually, helping to identify individuals who may be unaware of their hypertension.

Expert nurses provide lifestyle advice and information on maintaining heart health during the checks, which can help detect atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can lead to serious health issues.



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