From Invisible to Unmissable is the Instagram blueprint for beginners by Tallaght’s Sharon Keegan.

Within 30 days the course will have you posting on your grid without agonising over it!

The 6-module course, worth €497, costs €147 to the first cohort and will grow your business on Instagram by teaching you how to setup, edit and sell content and create a 30-day plan.

As part of the 30 days of content, Sharon will teach you 12 hooks and a checklist to ensure your business growth.

There’s also a 14-days chats challenge where 14 post ideas will be reviewed by Sharon as well as a bonus strategy book with the aim of turning your social media profiles into a business, not a hobby.

You can purchase Sharon Keegan’s Invisible to Unmissable Content Creator Course here.

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