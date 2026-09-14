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Two arrested following altercation at Citywest Shopping Centre

Two arrested following altercation at Citywest Shopping Centre

Grace HarteSeptember 14, 2026 4:20 pm

Gardaí made two arrests following an altercation at Citywest Shopping Centre on Sunday, September 13.

Videos of the incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, appear to show two vehicles involved in a chase around the shopping centre car park.

Two males have been arrested in connection with the incident, with one male, aged in his 30s, charged in relation to this incident and will appear before Tallaght District Court later this month.

A second male juvenile teen will be referred to the youth diversion programme.

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