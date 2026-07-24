Laughing all the way to Vicar Street

“I FEEL much freer and much more able to just be myself and have a laugh,” explains Tallaght comedian Al Porter. “I’m never afraid of going into hot topics, but it’s purely just back to having fun now.”

This is in regard to his ‘Algorithm’ tour, which has fifty sold-out venues across Ireland as of writing, including Cork Opera House, National Opera House in Wexford, and the Moat Theatre in Naas, among others.

The final show of the tour, taking place on October 9 in Vicar Street, will include the addition of his “amazing” old band, who have also collaborated with Tom Jones, Dickie Rock and Johnny Logan.

The show has evolved over the past year, becoming tighter, funnier, and incorporating new elements due to repeated performances.

Al made his return to touring in 2023 with ‘Al Porter Now’, where he addressed some “serious topics” and discussed why he had been away from the stage, as well as sobriety and accountability.

He describes ‘Algorithm’ as “just coming back to the confidence to doing a purely funny show”.

Al goes on to state his belief that unlike athletes, comedians improve with age, gaining more life experiences and making stories more relatable; “being a comedian is not like being a footballer, where you could be done by the time you’re 35 or 38.”

Family dynamics have become a central theme in his latest show, resonating with audiences due to shared experiences.

Highlights for Al in this tour so far have included performing in Vicar Street and performing three gigs in the Civic Theatre in a row, describing the latter as feeling like a homegrown experience.

Charity work integrated into the tour has been a rewarding aspect, raising funds for local organisations and fostering connections within communities.

Al emphasises the importance of giving back to the areas visited, enhancing the tour experience beyond just entertaining.

Challenges involved with this tour so far have included the constant pressure to be fresher and funnier than the last performance.

Balancing new content with maintaining authenticity and avoiding repetition also poses a creative challenge.

Physical demands of the tour, such as travel and performing consistently, require discipline and self-care to maintain energy and quality.

Despite the challenges, the absence of alcohol and a focus on health contribute to a sustainable and enjoyable tour experience for Al.

The final show of the tour, in Vicar Street on October 9, will include additional surprises such as support acts and special guests to create a memorable finale.

For help with the ‘Algorithm’ tour so far, Al would like to thank Karl Spain; Fiona Looney; the support acts of Dame Stuffy and Willa White; and the local support from the people of Tallaght and his family.

Regarding the community support, Al concludes, “I want people to be able to stand behind me and say we’re glad he’s from our area.”

Tickets for Al’s ‘Algorithm’ tour can be booked on either Ticketmaster or his website, alporter.ie

TAGS Life