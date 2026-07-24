Knocklyon development granted second extension

Planning permission for the 11 home Vista Montana development on Firhouse Road has been extended with developers aiming to complete the remaining homes and site works by May 2027

The duration of planning permission for the development of 11 three-storey homes at a site in Knocklyon has been extended for a second time until next summer.

Planning permission was initially granted for the development at Vista Montana on the Firhouse Road in 2018, and was extended in 2023. It has now been extended for a further one-year period until August 12, 2027.

The works include the construction of 11 three-storey houses consisting of one detached five-bed and 10 semi-detached four-bed houses.

The original developer experienced significant difficulties due to pandemic‐related restrictions and associated withdrawal of construction finance, and the development was placed into receivership in October 2022, before current developers Suganearl Construction Ltd acquired it in 2024.

A new access road with a raised crossing at an entrance off the Firhouse Road is included, as is provision of on-street parking and off-street parking.

Connection to local authority and Irish Water storm, foul and water main systems, and all associated site works are also part of the application.

A photographic report shows the 11 properties near completion, with the address 1 Vista Montana currently occupied.

11 Vista Montana is used as a show home for prospective buyers, while houses 6 to 11 are described as completed and awaiting electrical connections – these units along with the occupied home make up phase one.

The other four homes in the development are set to be delivered in phase two, with May 2027 noted as the aim for completion of all homes with site works, “except for wearing course, localized footpaths and public lighting.”

The attached development letter states: “The development was acquired by Suganearl Construction in late 2024. Works commenced formally in January 2025 and have progressed significantly since that date.

“As of May 2026, the project is substantially complete and positioned for imminent completion of the full scheme.”