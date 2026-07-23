Former Bank of Ireland site housing scheme refused

A 38-home development at Bruce House, where a Bank of Ireland branch was located for many years, has been refused following an appeal made to An Comisiún Pleanála.

Plans by developer Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC to construct a six-storey residential building with 38 apartment units on the 0.34 Bruce House site on Tallaght’s Main Road have been refused permission after an appeal process.

Permission had initially been granted in February for the development subject to conditions, which saw the proposed development reduced by five units to 33 and a decrease in floor sizes on the higher levels – this was appealed by the developer.

Third-party appellant Tallaght Community Council argued that the “solely residential use in a village centre” did not match the zoning objective of the land, and also argued against the height and density of the proposed build – TCC believed that the development “would set an undesirable precedent.”

The appeal outlined that the proposed scheme would negatively impact on the residential amenity of adjoining properties and undeveloped sites, in terms of overbearing impact, overlooking and overshadowing.

The problems raised concerning the height and density of the building were eventually their reason for refusal on appeal.

The Inspector’s Report made reference to the nearby Priorsgate apartment complex, and the effect it would have on the existing residents there.

The report noted that the proposed 38-unit apartment complex would lead to reduced access to sunlight for these residents through its proposed height and would have a negative impact on residential amenity, both existing and future.

It also noted that there would be poor quality of sunlight let into the open plan kitchen/living/dining rooms in the proposed development.

The report stated: “The proposed development would result in a substandard form of development.”