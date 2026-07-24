First full-scale American operation launch by Manna

Manna has announced the launch of its first full-scale metropolitan American operation, weeks after pulling out of Ireland.

The Irish drone delivery company has announced a new home in Tulsa, Oklahoma to act as a central base for their operations across the Atlantic, following their decision to cease operations in Ireland after failed attempts to set up delivery bases in Tallaght and Dundrum.

Founded in 2018, Manna has developed aviation-grade drones that deliver everything from takeaways, groceries, coffees and ice creams using a speed of 80kph, delivering within a 2km radius in three minutes and carrying up to 4kg worth of items.

Over the next three years, Manna expects to create more than 1,000 jobs in Tulsa across aviation and flight operations, commercial operations, customer support, manufacturing, maintenance and business functions.

A statement from Manna reads: “The US expansion complements Manna’s continued commitment to Ireland, where the company remains headquartered and continues to invest in research, engineering, manufacturing, product development, regulation and commercial operations.

Ireland remains Manna’s global headquarters and center for research and engineering — this isn’t about moving from Ireland, it’s about taking Irish technology to the world.

“We’re proud to bring Irish innovation to America. And we’re proud to call Tulsa our American home.”

Last month, Manna brought an end to Irish operations after planning permission was refused for a new aerial delivery hub for the drone delivery company at a site by Main Street, Dundrum, due to an ‘insufficient’ Noise Impact Assessment.

An application submitted by Partas for a drone delivery hub on the site of Tallaght Enterprise Centre was withdrawn in December.

Manna stated after plans were refused for the Dundrum site that it will focus on other markets, such as the UK, US and China, and said that their decision signalled a “strategic pause” in Ireland and that plans to expand through local operational delivery hubs in Ireland will not move forward “at this time.”