Man charged after two Garda cars collide on N81 in Tallaght

Two Garda cars were involved in a collision on the N81 Blessington Road in Tallaght on Wednesday morning, with a man arrested at the scene.

The collision took place at approximately 11:30am and no injuries were reported at the time – Gardaí confirmed that two of the cars involved in this collision were official Garda vehicles.

A man in his 40s was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda station in the Dublin region.

The man has since been charged in relation to the collision and has appeared before Dublin District Court.

No injuries were reported at the time. Investigations are ongoing.

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