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CRH is nearing a deal to buy competitor Arcosa
Richie Boucher (Chairman), Jim Mintern (Chief Executive Officer) at the CRH AGM

CRH is nearing a deal to buy competitor Arcosa

James Roulston MooneyJuly 1, 2026 1:04 pm

Rathfarnham and Belgard-based building materials company CRH is nearing a deal to buy competitor Arcosa in a move that would be its biggest yet, priced at $8bn (€6.96bn).

CRH of Stonemason’s Way, Rathfarnham is close to a deal to take over the Dallas-based American company Arcosa, a competitor in the construction industry who provide infrastructure-related products and solutions, such as building materials.

Arcosa’s share price has risen by 12 per cent in the past month and the value has been up $35 since March – the company currently has a $6.67bn market capitalisation and would cost over $8bn including debt.

CRH has made some large acquisitions in the last decade or so, taking over Holcim and Lafarge in 2015 for €6.5bn ahead of their merger.

Last year, the company acquired Eco Material Technologies, a supplier of supplementary cementitious materials, for $2.1bn (€1.82bn as of July 2025) and also recently entered a deal worth €600m to purchase a US water treatment firm, Axiom Water.

CRH moved their listings to the New York Stock Exchange almost three years ago in September 2023 and delisted their shares in London the following April, signifying the ambition to grow the business through work in the US.

The South Dublin company hold a market cap of over $74bn to their name, with the majority of shareholders currently residing in America, according to a share split from December 2024.

The building materials giant recorded a revenue of $7.4bn recently, over half a billion up on the figure for Q1 2025.

An acquisition of Arcosa, with about $2.9bn in sales and over 6,000 employees, would allow CRH access to construction products like aggregates and crushed concrete, engineered structures for telecom towers, lighting poles and other power utilities, and also potential further gain through US infrastructure spending.

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