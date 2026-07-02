May Team of the Month is Peamount U18s Men’s team

Peamount U18s player Nathan Burke receives the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award for April from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, alongside Stephen Doyle, Manager, Daragh Tougher, Captain and William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo

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Peamount U18s Men’s team have been awarded the title of Sports Team of the Month by Active South Dublin following their victory in the FAI All Ireland Youth Cup against Finglas United.

The side overcame a 3-0 deficit, scoring three goals in the second half of the game to level the score before adding another two in extra time to earn a hugely impressive 5-3 win.

Managed by Stephen Doyle and captained by Darren Tougher, the team managed to overcome Finglas thanks to goals from Nathan Burke, Lennon Grace, Emmett Kelleher, Fionan White and Marvellous Kusoro.

The first of these goals came in the 74th minute of the game.

The result was extra sweet for Peamount who had been defeated in the Leinster Youth Cup final by St Francis just a couple of weeks earlier.

Emmett Kelleher would be named as Man of the Match on the day.