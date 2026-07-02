Lucan eye championship push

THE Lucan Sarsfield’s Women’s Intermediate Footballers have been having a good season in LGFA Division 2 but will be thankful for a reset as we now enter into the summer break.

The side were contending for first spot throughout the league campaign winning their first seven matches though they have lost their last three since June 10 which has seen them drop down to third in the table.

The most recent of these was in their last game against St Maurs which saw them emerge on the wrong side of a 2-14 to 4-04 scoreline.

Blips in the league are to be expected for all teams as players will be busy with exam commitments or even on holidays, particularly for teams that are predominantly made up of younger players who may be in University.

Manager Neil Daly is looking ahead to the championship and is overall happy with the team’s development heading into the latter half of the summer.

“In terms of us gearing up for the championship we are gearing up well. I’m happy with the way the season has been going, I’m happy with the players and the way they have adapted.”

“You go into championship hoping that you’re injury free. You don’t know really what’s going to happen.

‘Last year I felt that we were approaching the championship quite well and then out of the blue we picked up four injuries that really impacted us.

‘t’s just the way things go, we have dual players and they can get knocks in training and other matches.

‘It’s one of those things where you gear up the best you can and hope that you have everybody available, but at the moment I’m happy with the way things are going.”

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