Towers eye league and championship double

ROUND Towers’ Women’s LGFA B team find themselves on top of the league in Division 12 as we now enter the summer break, reports Michael Howley.

Currently sitting on 21 points after eight games played, the side have impressed with seven wins out of their eight outings so far this year.

Their lone defeat came in the opening game against Croabh Chiarain.

Their most recent win saw them pick up a big win against fellow title contender Erin’s Isle last week where they triumphed in Finglas by a big 2-09 to 6-11 scoreline.

That win looks to have put them in pole position to win a league title this year though they will have a significant time to wait to be crowned league champions.

The way that the fixture schedule has worked out means that they now will focus on cup and championship games after the break with their final league game not taking place until this September.

This season represents the continuous growth shown by the team, headed by coach Will McCabe, the side came last in the league just two years ago and last year finished mid table.

The team are consistently improving and while they have achieved their goal in regards to league performance this year, they are already looking ahead at tackling Championship this summer.

The squad has a panel of over 30 players with just under 25 regularly available for training sessions and matchdays.

A competitive element certainly is present in the squad with the side looking to win Championship this year after last year emerging victorious in the Shield and reached a cup final.

Despite that competitiveness not every player has to be a seasoned professional in the team with some members never having played football before with one notable example being that of a Swiss student on Erasmus who had no previous whatsoever with the GAA before joining the side this year.

With an age range of 18-40, McCabe each year receives an influx of Minor players into the team and is continuously looking to implement new players in the squad while retaining the services of the more longstanding players in the team.

The side now gear up for a championship campaign that will begin at the end of July with hopes of finishing the year with an impressive amount of silverware.

TAGS Sport