Kevins Killian’s out to go one better

ST KEVIN’S Killian’s Women’s Footballers are currently battling it out for the league title as the season has now reached the mid summer break.

They sit three points off the top of the table in Division 9. Level on points with Cuala and just behind Ballyboden St Enda’s.

Worth noting is that Kevins Killian’s have one game less than Boden and Cuala played so far.

The side have also beaten both of their title rivals in the games played against them with the lone blip on their record coming against Scoil Ui Chonaill.

It is a very tough division and the team have faced tough games also against the likes of Beann Eadair with their most recent game seeing them travel to Howth and pick up a very narrow victory.

Now in a good position in the table, the fate of their league campaign will not be decided until September with cup competition and most importantly championship matches taking place at the end of July upon the return from the break.

Since being formed back in 2021 the team has performed very well in the championship reaching three finals, winning one, winning a shield in their debut year and reaching the semi finals in last year’s competition.

They will be hoping to go one better than last year and return to winning ways for 2026 with manager Ciaran Long hopeful that his side can perform well.

“Everyone wants to do well in the Championship, we’ve been there or there abouts each year.

‘We got knocked out in the semi final last year but I think we knew there was more in us last year. We got a couple of injuries and we got a couple of new additions into the squad.

‘This is one we’d like to have a good crack at and see if we can go better than last year. We’ll head into the group games and see how we get on, then we’ll just take it from there.”