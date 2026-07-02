Rovers and TU Dublin unite to drive women’s game forward

SHAMROCK Rovers and Technological University Dublin have announced a strengthened strategic partnership that will see the Tallaght Campus of TU Dublin become the home of Shamrock Rovers Women’s Football.

The partnership builds upon an existing relationship between the two organisations which has seen Shamrock Rovers and TU Dublin collaborate on a number of research initiatives in recent years.

Following discussions earlier this year, a shared opportunity was identified to further develop that relationship and create a dedicated high performance environment capable of supporting the continued growth and development of Women’s Football.

In a relatively short period of time, a shared ambition has evolved into a fully operational development programme supporting Shamrock Rovers Women’s First Team ,Under 23 and Under 17 National League squads.

Players now have access to training and match facilities, a state of the art gymnasium, video analysis facilities and a sports hub.

This has created an environment that supports player development across all aspects of performance.

The Women’s First Team, U23 and U17 squads are now based at TU Dublin throughout the week, utilising the facilities for training, preparation and performance development.

Earlier this month, the first Women’s National League and Cup fixtures were successfully hosted at TU Dublin, Tallaght, marking another important milestone in the partnership and the establishment of a dedicated home for Shamrock Rovers Women’s Football.

The partnership will also play an important role in supporting participation in the game at grassroots level.

This August, Shamrock Rovers will host an all-girls football camp on TU Dublin’s Tallaght Campus, providing young players with the opportunity to engage with the club, experience a professional sporting environment and further strengthen connections between football, education and the local community.

Building upon an already positive relationship, representatives from Shamrock Rovers and TU Dublin have worked closely together to transform a shared ambition into an environment that is already supporting players across multiple age groups.

Robbie Hedderman, CEO of Shamrock Rovers, touched on the positive future between the two organisations.

“The collaboration is founded on a shared ambition to raise standards and create a best-in-class environment for player development. While Shamrock Rovers can contribute insights from our elite football structures, coaching pathways and player development programmes, TU Dublin brings exceptional academic expertise, a strong commitment to supporting student-athletes, and facilities that already provide an outstanding platform for performance.”

“What is particularly exciting is the shared vision to continue investing in and developing those facilities and resources, creating an environment that can evolve alongside the growing demands of the women’s game.”

“Together, we are creating a pathway where talented players can thrive, combining the benefits of elite football with educational opportunities that support their long-term development. This partnership is about more than what exists today, it is about building for the future and creating a sustainable model that helps drive the continued growth of women’s football both on and off the pitch.”

Speaking about the partnership, Sally Anne Sherry, Chief Operations Officer at TU Dublin also stated.

“TU Dublin is delighted to partner with Shamrock Rovers and support the continued growth of women’s football through a shared commitment to excellence, opportunity and community engagement.

As a university with deep roots in Tallaght and South Dublin, we are particularly excited about the positive impact this partnership can have locally, creating stronger connections between education, sport and the wider community while inspiring more young women and girls to engage in football and pursue their ambitions.”