New era for St Francis as all weather pitch officially opens

Minister Emer Higgins, Shane Moynihan, TD and Cllr Shirly O’Hara at St Francis FC’s opening of their new astro pitch

ST FRANCIS Football Club has officially opened its new all weather pitch which was achieved thanks to €350,000 in Government Funding through the Community Recognition Fund.

Minister Emer Higgins performed the ribbon cutting alongside South Dublin County Councillor Shirley O’Hara and TD Shane Moynihan, marking a significant milestone for one of the region’s most established community clubs.

The opening took place during the club’s annual Family Fun Day in Baldonnell, with families, young players and volunteers turning out in large numbers.

Children played on the existing two pitches throughout the event, while club officials proudly showcased the new surface, designed with a triplex grass system that gives the feel of a grass football pitch but with added resilience and weather proofing.

St Francis FC, founded in 1958, now has over 500 members, 32 teams, and continues to grow.

This continued growth highlights the need for future investment, with additional funding crucial to expanding facilities and supporting the next phase of the club’s development.

The new pitch will make a “transformational difference” according to club representatives and will allow more training hours, year‑round access, and expanded opportunities for boys, girls, and adult teams, including the club’s growing women’s section, which now fields six girls’ teams and one ladies’ team.

Club representatives also highlighted that St Francis FC has made conscious efforts to ensure the club remains as accessible and inclusive as possible for local families. With demand continuing to grow, additional funding will play a key role in further developing facilities and creating opportunities for even more young players to get involved.

The opening is the latest step in a multi‑year development plan supported by Government and South Dublin County Council, including €138,000 from the Sports Capital Programme, €50,000 from the SDCC Community Infrastructure Fund, €150,000 awarded in 2022 for a small‑sided astro pitch, and €350,000 under the Community Recognition Fund for the new pitch. In total, over half a million euros has been invested in St Francis FC’s facilities in recent years.

Speaking at the opening, local Minister Emer Higgins TD said:

“This is a great example of community sport at its best. Every evening this pitch will be filled with people training, making friends and staying active.

‘That is what facilities like this are really about, giving children and families a place to belong, while also providing a pathway for those who want to develop their skills and pursue the game at a higher level.”

She praised the club’s volunteers, coaches and committee members:

“St Francis FC is run entirely for the community, and it is the passion, commitment and dedication of the people behind the club that keep it going and make days like this possible.”

St Francis FC has a proud history, including becoming the first non‑League of Ireland club in over 50 years to reach an FAI Cup Final in the 1989–90 season. The club continues to grow, with plans to support local schools, expand girls’ football, and develop facilities to meet rising demand.

Minister Higgins concluded:

“This pitch will serve families for many years to come. Congratulations to everyone involved. I look forward to continuing to support your work as the club grows even further.”