May Sports Star of the Month is Sophie Tapiz

Sophie Tapiz receives the Active South Dublin Sports Star of the Month Award for May from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin and William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo,

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Clondalkin native Sophie Tapiz has been named by Active South Dublin and South Dublin County Council as Sports Star of the Month for May after an extremely impressive showing at the Taekwondo European Championships.

A student of Cholaiste Bride and belonging to Newlands Taekwondo Club, Tapiz achieved two gold medals at the tournament which was held in Slovenia earlier on in the year.

The two medals would come in the Junior Female 2nd Degree Patterns category as well as first place in the Junior Female Sparring 61kg category.

This would also ensure that she picked up the award for Best Overall Junior Female at the competition.

Tapiz has impressed at a number of tournaments this year including the Dutch Open, Munster Open and Dublin Open winning best Junior Female at all three competitions.

Her focus is now on the World Cup which takes place in Benidorm, Spain at the start of October later on in the year.