New look Templeogue ready for Division One

THE Templeogue women’s team find themselves back in action against the Kilkenny All Stars this weekend as the Women’s Division 1 kicks off.

They travel away from home and will be showing off a much changed squad with plenty of players joining and a new management team working alongside longtime coach Mark Byrne.

Byrne gave his comments on the preparations done for the new campaign.

“We are really happy with the prep so far, the squad has a fresh look. Great atmosphere and there’s a great attitude at training with lots of new people and lots of competition for places. This time of year is always exciting.”

Templeogue finished joint third in the league with defeats in the cup and playoff semi finals to Cleveland Rockets.

“Hopefully we’ve added a bit of speed, mobility and youth to the team, we are aiming to play at a faster pace, that’s a big thing we will be aiming to do.

‘Having so many new players also gives us room for a fresh approach.

‘We lost to the same team in both semi finals last year so hopefully that little bit of freshness will stand to us in doing well at the business end of the season when the silverware is being talked about.”

The type of players the club are recruiting originate internally as well as external with a strong youth teams at U18 and U20 level in recent years they have no shortage of young talent to choose from.

The team also has benefitted from club transfers with several arrivals from clubs within Ireland as well as players from further afield such as Spain and the United States.

“It’s so cliche to say a game by game basis but I believe that’s where we are at. We want the focus to be on now.

‘We think there’s great potential and we hope we do better than last year but most definitely it’s game by game focus and taking it one step at a time.”

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