World Arnis c’ships come to Tallaght

THIS weekend will see the World Sport Arnis Championships land in Tallaght as the event will be hosted in Firhouse Community and Leisure Centre from Friday to Sunday.

The event will be the largest Filipino Martial Arts event to be ever held in Ireland, a global tournament which will see the world’s elite weapon based martial artists show off their skills.

Arnis, also known as Eskrima or Kali, is the national martial art and sport of the Philippines. Rooted in centuries old self defence systems it is a lightning fast combat discipline primarily utilizing padded rattan sticks, blades and body mechanics.

It in its modern tournament format, Sport Arnis, competitors square off in high intensity, full contact matches wearing protective armour and helmets. Pints are awarded by a panel of judges for precise, high speed strikes delivered to the head and body with elite athletes needed to possess world class footwork, reflexes and tactical precision.

The three day tournament will attract fighters from countries such as the UK, France, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Norway, USA and of course now Ireland will have participants competing.

Team Kali Ireland will be representing Ireland at the event and has been rigorously preparing through localised selection trials and intensive national training camps to ensure they peak just in time.

Local clubs and fighters from across the county will be pulling on the green jersey aiming to make their debut on the international stage and secure world titles right here in Tallaght.

Spectators and Martial arts enthusiasts are welcome to attend and support Team Ireland. More information on schedules, teams and tournament updates can be found at wsachampionships2026.