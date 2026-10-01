Bawnogue District Centre transformed into community welcome space

THE new Bawnogue District Centre was opened in recent days following extensive efforts as part of an Enhancement Project, on which works began in early 2025.

This project was part of a wider SDCC District Centre Enhancement scheme, which saw a total of €2 million allocated for improvements to four centres.

For the final stages of the Bawnogue Scheme, €360k was allocated by South Dublin County Council for the installation of new public lighting, including a pilot solar-powered lighting scheme and additional street furniture.

The Scheme also saw South Dublin County Council take charge of the shopping centre carpark and a reduction in the number of car parking spaces.

Upon its completion, Councillor Francis Timmons opened the new Centre alongside members of the local community.

“It was a privilege to open the scheme with the local community, stakeholders and traders. This scheme will encourage people to come shop and enjoy this area for many years to come,” he said.

“Bawnogue District Centre Enhancement Project represents a large investment in the Bawnogue area by SDCC.

“It has lifted the whole area and created a community feel with the shopping centre, Ace Enterprise Park, Bawnogue Community Centre and the church more connected. The environment is much more welcoming.”

Gary Walsh, Senior Engineer with SDCC, noted the difference that Enhancement Schemes can make to areas around South Dublin by transforming them into more welcoming and community-centred spaces.

Prior to the development of the area, “hostile fencing” was placed around the road edge in Bawnogue, giving the area a “negative impression” and discouraged residents from socialising due to a lack of space to do so.

This was changed following the completion of the Enhancement scheme, as more space was provided for communities to gather in what has become a bustling village.

Traffic calming measures such as the tightening of junctions and the addition of better infrastructure for active travel options such as walking and cycling can also be seen within the area.

The centre is also home to a range of important community facilities such as the Bawnogue Youth & Community Centre, ACE Enterprise Park, Bawnogue Church of the Transfiguration, Talbot National School and Bawnogue Shopping Centre.

The aim of district enhancement schemes, which SDCC have delivered for several years now in Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Palmerstown, is to enhance local communities to make them more “accessible, sustainable, and attractive for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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