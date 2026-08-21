One big dream, two small tubs, Safco Fine Foods goes nationwide with Aldi and Lidl

ADVERTORIAL

IRISH FOOD manufacturer Safco Fine Foods founded by Mohammed Rashid in 2012 based in Clondalkin is going nationwide in Lidl.

The fresh basil pesto will be sold in Lidl from September 2026.

Following the success of the launch of their beetroot hummus range in all Irish Aldi stores as part of the ‘Grow with Aldi’ program in Ireland.

The program champions homegrown Irish food businesses and provides them with a platform to reach consumers nationwide, encouraging customers to support local Irish businesses.

Safco looks forward to the release of their next product on the consumer market. Made with all natural ingredients this pesto is part of the Lidl Kickstart campaign and will be available in all Lidl stores across Ireland from September 10th.

The hummus, available in Aldi stores, is vegan, gluten-free, and low in sugar made entirely in Ireland with no artificial additives.

“Safco was created to deliver healthy vegetarian food that doesn’t compromise on taste and quality”.

Safco is proud to give back to local communities through working with Muslim Sisters of Eire, Tig Linn and Tallaght Committee Group to feed the homeless.

Safco is motivated to support local communities by sponsoring and supporting local schools and football teams.

“We have worked incredibly hard to get to this point. To see our product on the shelves of one of Ireland’s biggest retailers, available to families across the country, is something we are truly proud of. This is just the beginning for us.”

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