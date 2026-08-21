Local Faces: Anne Hanrahan

THE Tallaght Historical Society has been documenting and preserving local history in our manor for many years and this week it’s our pleasure to introduce it’s custodian and driving force, Anne Hanrahan, writes Ken Doyle.

Anne is the chairperson of the society and she has been a resident of Tallaght for 50 years now. With that in mind you can imagine my surprise when I detected a trace of a North London twang in her accent.

“Well yes,” she laughs, “my own roots are in Holloway in London so I’m just a blow-in to Tallaght. My maiden name is Panayi, which I owe to some Greek/Cypriot blood on my father’s side.”

Anne was educated in Holloway, leaving school with a handsome number of O-Levels in her satchel and spent her first working years doing office temp work in London. Little did she know that a chance encounter was about to turn her world upside down.

Of course, she fell for a Dublin man, a dashing young fella from the Liberties named Michael Hanrahan. The rest, as they say – and quite literally in this case – was history. They moved back to Ireland not long after, and married in Harrington Street church in 1969.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more different actually but it all works out somehow. They say opposites attract, well that’s definitely true in our case. Michael is actually a very keen amateur photographer and he’s very good. I must add that I became an Irish citizen myself in 1999 and I’m very proud of my Irishness.”

Once Anne’s feet landed on God’s own country, she went back to her previous job, office temping in Dublin this time, until she found a job she really enjoyed.

“I got a position with Avonmore, which is now Glanbia in Knockmitten in Walkinstown. I was there for a good many years and I actually retired out of there in 2010.”

It’s clear that Anne is very passionate about the Historical Society and having always been a history buff, she couldn’t resist the temptation to get involved.

“I had been a keen member of the Society, attending lectures any time I could in the years before I became chairperson.

‘When the position came up in 2013, I put my hand up. I had the time since I had retired and my family was grown up, so I was delighted when I was elected into the position.”

“We meet on the second Monday of every month in St Maelruain’s Hall and I’m pleased to say we have a solid membership of between 30 and 40 people coming every month.

‘We’re adding to the annual programme all the time and there’s something for everyone who might have even the slightest interest in local history.”

The Society is clearly vibrant and the calendar is pretty full at this point.

Their next event is the ‘Secret of the Clay,’ a lecture to be given by historian Michael Clemenger, which will take place on September 14 and this will be followed by

‘Disappearing Workplaces’ with Dr Mary Muldowney on October 12,

‘The College of Surgeons’ with Dr Ronan P Kelly on November 9.

‘James Joyce and Dublin Bay’ with Cormac Iowth follows on December 14.

The year 2027 looks to have just as much on the docket – already announced are ‘The Thorny Affair of the Rose Tattoo’ with G Lovett on January 11, ‘The Brunswick St Ambush on February 8 with Dr E Burke, ‘The War Memorial Gardens’ with Angela Roffe on March 8, ‘Old Bawn House and its Occupants’ on April 12, ‘If These Walls Could Talk – The History of Clondalkin Library’ with Liz Gillis and ‘The Mills of Tallaght’ with Seán Bagnall on June 14.

All of the above lectures will take Place at St Maelruain’s Hall and for more information, use the contact information below.

The Historical Society also had a hand in the design of the Tallaght Unity flag, namely having the Red Deer in the foreground, jumping towards the stars.

Anne also tells me that the library is a great source for DVDs relating to the Society and some of its past projects.

Being a really very modest lady, Anne will not take any credit for anything in all honesty, but she points out that she’s just a member of a hard-working committee consisting of Tomás Maher, David Smith, Anne Dore, Ken Harrington and herself.

At home in Tallaght, Anne and Michael raised four boys, Michael, Eamon, Noel and Martin. At last count, the couple had eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, so it’s safe to say life is never boring in the Hanrahan household.

Anne is a huge sports fan and, having been a good middle-distance runner, long jumper and hurdler in her youth, has been following the Irish team at the European Championships with huge pride.

She also admits to being a Liverpool supporter. Well, nobody’s perfect!

To go along with Michael’s photography, Anne is also a keen painter and has exhibited her work many times in the past. She tells me she has a thing for hats and never leaves the house without wearing one.

The hat she wears best however, is the pre-eminent promoter of local history in our area. It’s very important work and we’re grateful to Anne for being the person who looks after it for future generations.

For more information on Tallaght Historical Society contact Anne on 087 631 5773 or send an email to annehanrahan2001@yahoo.com