Nearly one in five crime helpline calls related to assault or stalking

At the launch of the CVH 2025 Annual Report at the Department of Justice is Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan TD, with Chief Executive of Crime Victims Helpline, Michele Puckhaber

ALMOST one in every two crime-related contacts received by the Crime Victims Helpline (CVH) related to assault, harassment or stalking, according to statistics published in the CVH 2025 Annual Report.

Twenty-four per cent of recorded crime-related contacts related to assault, while harassment and stalking accounted for a further 21 per cent, making them by far the most common reasons people sought support from the Helpline.

Together, these offences represented almost half of all crime-related contacts received by the Helpline during the year, underlining the significant impact that interpersonal violence and intimidation continue to have on victims across Ireland.

In 2025, CVH supported 5,902 contacts from across Ireland and provided 3,268 referrals to specialist victim support, criminal justice and community services.

Fraud was listed as the third most common crime type. It was also noted in the report that hate-motivated crimes have increased year-on-year over the past ten years.

These statistics provide a snapshot of the growing demand for emotional support, practical guidance and information about victims’ rights as people navigate the aftermath of crime.

Last year, CVH directed those in need to a wide range of statutory, specialist and community-based services, with the majority of referrals related to Gardaí, Garda Victim Service Offices and criminal justice processes.

This reflects the important role CVH plays in helping victims understand and navigate the justice system.

The Helpline also connected people with counselling and mental health supports, legal information, fraud and cybercrime supports, domestic abuse and sexual violence services, housing and practical supports, migrant and minority ethnic community organisations, older person and disability advocacy services, and other specialist victim support services.

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Jim O’Callaghan TD, commented on the report, saying:

“The Crime Victims Helpline Annual Report is a valuable snapshot of the experiences of people impacted by crime and of the important role the Helpline plays in meeting the need for information, support, and guidance.

“I want to acknowledge the professionalism and dedication of the Helpline’s staff and volunteers. Their compassionate response ensures that victims are listened to, supported and treated with dignity.”

Chief Executive of Crime Victims Helpline Michele Puckhaber, said:

“These figures remind us that behind every statistic is a person trying to rebuild their life after crime. Whether someone has experienced an assault, ongoing harassment, stalking or another offence, they often come to us feeling frightened, overwhelmed and unsure where to turn.

No one should have to face the impact of crime in isolation. Whether someone needs information about the justice system, emotional support or help accessing specialist services, our message is simple: support is available, and you do not have to go through it alone.”

Service Coordinator, Hayley Halpin, added: “Many callers tell us they don’t know what their rights are, what will happen next, or who can help them.

“Sometimes they need practical information; sometimes they simply need someone to listen and reassure them that what they are experiencing matters. That first conversation can be an important step towards recovery.”

CVH offers expanded access to support through webchat and telephone, with new opening hours now extended to 7.30pm Monday to Thursday.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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