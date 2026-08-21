Four Districts food bank pleads for more help as demand surges

THE Four Districts food bank, serving those in need in Rathcoole, Saggart, Newcastle and Brittas, has made a plea for more sponsorship as demand grows.

The Four Districts Food Bank, based out of Quarryvale Family Resource Centre, has seen demand grow in recent years, and does not expect to see that trend bucked, especially with the holiday season around the corner.

Following a recent €700-plus donation from local business Lorka Makeup and Beauty in Rathcoole, the food bank has called for support from more businesses as they look to aid individuals and families who are choosing to forego food in order to pay bills.

Head of Four Districts Food Bank Marie Smyth noted that “things are getting harder and harder for people” with the current economic situation in Ireland.

Marie said: “Things are getting harder and harder for people, you know, with the cost of living going up all the time, with electricity, gas, other rent bills going up.

“The first thing that suffers is food, and because people will not buy themselves food if they have to pay a bill, so food is always the first thing to go in a family.”

The food bank was established in 2022 with the support of the local family resource centre, as well as Rathcoole Community Council.

Those who wished to avail of the services provided were encouraged to sign up to their list at the time.

In the time since its establishment four years ago, the list has grown and more is expected of the local food bank, who have struggled to deal with the demand when compared to what they have available for families.

“Quarryvale gives us three monthly donations, so they will deliver three months’ worth of fruit for the number of people we have on the list, and with our donations we try to add to it.

“Last month we had two more people, but I had to wait until all the other people had left and tried to do up a bag or two for the two new people on the list because they weren’t registered.”

Marie noted that the service will need more support to deal with the new growth, as well as the expected increase in demand as Christmas draws near.

Christmas has always been a time of pressure on families to provide joy for their loved ones while also provide warmth and water for themselves, and it is also a period of strong demand for food banks as a result.

Donations to Four Districts Food Bank can help that demand is met for the individuals and families in need over the coming months, and also possibly allow them to provide some extra things for children to enjoy.

Christmas gifts and back-to-school packages have been donated over the years as well to allow those struggling to make ends meet a chance to experience the same joy and opportunity as others.

Marie noted that the team would love to be able to do provide presents for the children again this year, but noted that donations will help them to support families in the most basic forms, above all.

“Loaves of bread, butter, rashers, sausages, or eggs. The basic stuff that people really need.”

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