State urged to make investment in young people a top priority

FETTERCAIRN-BASED Childhood Develop-ment Initiative (CDI) has urged the Government to prioritise investment in children, young people and families through prevention and early intervention in the next budget.

CDI, based out of St Mark’s Family and Youth Centre on Fettercairn Road, has underlined the importance of investing youth, prevention and early intervention in the upcoming Budget 2027, and make long-term, sustainable investment in services that improve outcomes for children while reducing pressure on public services in the future.