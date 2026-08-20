Cherry Orchard FC ‘horrified’ after U11 players targeted by fireworks during training

The land by the club’s facility was also set alight recently

Cherry Orchard FC are “horrified” after under-11 players were targeted by fireworks launched at them by during a training session on Tuesday night.

Individuals unknown to the club entered their facilities and let off the pyrotechnics towards their players and pitch while an underage training session was ongoing, with no injuries reported to have stemmed from the incident.

The land by the club’s facility was also set alight recently – the site is set to become home to a new development over the coming years.

The club has been targeted numerous times by antisocial behaviour over the summer and in the past year-and-a-half.

Cherry Orchard FC Underage Chairperson Stephen O’Brien is “horrified” by the incident and called for “respect.”

Mr O’Brien said: “Respect the facility but, more importantly, respect the children that are there. They’re 11-year-old kids that fireworks were fired at.

“Nobody would be surprised by this, but we’re horrified by it because children are being dropped off by their parents in our care, and I’m fearful now that we can’t take care of them because of what’s happening around the perimeter of our club.”

Constant damage to perimeter fencing that is repaired and broken time after time, unauthorised access into the facilities that has resulted in vandalism to their equipment, and even theft of chairs on-site has all occurred as well in the past number of months.

The club’s statement in relation to the fireworks incident noted that it was highlighting the issues faced “in the hope that some common sense prevails.”

Mr O’Brien stated that the club will continue to provide football opportunities for the 500 kids that they cater for in the local community and across Dublin, despite the repeated issues they have faced.

He also noted that the club are ‘disheartened’ by the incidents that have occurred over the recent months.

The club’s underage chairperson said: “The experience on Tuesday night was they were firing fireworks into the training area where the kids are on the pitch.

“They’re setting light to the wasteland beside us…we can’t get through to people, it’s just very disheartening.”