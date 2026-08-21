Permission sought for Xtreme Funfair site in Clondalkin

AN APPLICATION was lodged by Xtreme Funfair Limited, seeking planning permission for a funfair site in Clondalkin.

The application, which was lodged on August 5, sought permission for the temporary installation of a funfair on a site adjacent to the Lidl on the New Nangor Road in Clondalkin.

Described as ‘The Biggest Family Funfair of the Summer,’ the fairground is scheduled to gain entry to the site from August 24 and will be open to the public from August 28.

Scheduled to run until September 13, the event will feature various attractions and activity stalls, including a Ferris Wheel, rollercoasters and funfair rides.

To ensure a safe and smooth operation, Xtreme Funfair Limited has clarified all relevant regulations will be adhered to.

The organisers also outlined efforts to mitigate potential noise pollution, saying “sound levels will be monitored continuously throughout the event.”

On the Xtreme Funfair Facebook page, organisers have posted further information on the event, including booking information for those who wish to attend the funfair over the two week period.

“Get ready for an unforgettable family day out as Xtreme Funfair returns to Clondalkin with bigger rides, more attractions, exciting games, and delicious treats.

“Whether you’re looking for heart-racing thrills or a fun-filled day with the kids, there’s something for everyone.”

Children of all ages are welcome to the funfair, as there will be a huge selection of kids’ rides as well as exciting games stalls with great prizes and a fun-filled atmosphere for the whole family.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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