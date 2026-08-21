Old Bawn girl’s ‘humongous’ sunflowers tower over estate

Mila McCarthy has become the star of her Old Bawn estate with her “humongous” sunflower plant

An eight-year-old has become the star of her Old Bawn estate with her “humongous” sunflower plants that tower over her.

Mila McCarthy was gifted a sunflower seed from her teacher at Scoil Maelruain last year and her family were surprised to see it take so well outside of their home in Brookdale.

The little seed given to her by her teacher transformed into a six foot tall sunflower that adds an extra bit of colour to the local area.

To make things even more exciting, when the original plant neared the end of its life, seeds were scattered alongside it and now a group of sunflowers are growing in the garden.

Mila’s mother Linda said: “It started to grow, it took a while and then it just got really big. It was humongous. It was actually taller than me.

“When it was dying off, we let it die off naturally, and all the seeds actually fell into the soil.

“Then this year, we noticed a few little things come up and left them off, and then we have about 12.”

The small gift to a student has developed into a love for sunflowers for young Mila, who is looking forward to seeing the new crop bloom.

Linda noted that the sun tends to shine on the front of the family’s home throughout the day, allowing the plants plenty of nourishment.

The kid’s love for sunflowers has bloomed as well over the year, and her grandmother has gifted her with a gardening kit to look after them as best she can, and perhaps plant some more seeds down the line.

Her mother told The Echo that the eight-year-old has become “fascinated” with the bright flowers.

To add to this, the original sunflower had weathered storms to grow to that height without any need for support, giving confidence that the new crop become big and strong as well.

Now with the new crop, Mila’s sunflowers will continue to help make Old Bawn shine.