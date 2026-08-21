A place in the sun for Cherry Orchard’s aspiring young DJs

THE sun shone down on the next generation of local talent as youths from Cherry Orchard took to the decks at a DJ Showcase to spin their favourite tunes.

Held as part of this year’s Ballyfermot Cherry Orchard Arts Festival, Liffey Partnership collaborated with the Cherry Orchard Equine Centre to host the event which welcomed an incredible 110 attendees.

The event placed two young DJs from the Cherry Orchard Equine Centre, Sam Doyle and Daryl Reilly, centre stage for the evening where they showed off their skills.

Eleven-year-old DJ Bobby Flood, from the Ballyfermot Youth Service, also took his turn to impress from behind the decks.

Dance-floor dwellers were in for a treat before the sun went down as well-established DJ and Cherry Orchard native, Ste Mac showed up to close off the evening.

Community Development Project Officer from the Liffey Partnership Sinead Moore expressed her delight at the successful evening, saying;

“Liffey Partnership was delighted to host a fantastic community DJ event as part of the Ballyfermot Cherry Orchard Arts Festival, bringing together local talent, families and youths for an evening of music and fun.”

Alongside the music, there were plenty of activities for people to enjoy, including outdoor games, face painting and an always-important selection of sweet treats.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.