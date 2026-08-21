Change of use to a doctors practice

PERMISSION has been granted to change the use of an existing dwelling in Lucan to a doctor’s practice, and also deliver two two-bed apartments.

33 Hillcrest on Lucan Road is the site at the centre of a successful application from applicant Dr Mujeebullah Arain that sought permission to deliver a new doctor’s practice to the local area.

The development will consist of change of use of the existing dwelling to doctor’s general practice rooms, with modifications to the existing elevations and plan layout of the site, and also a two-storey extension to the rear comprising two two-bed apartments.

The development also includes nine car parking spaces, bicycle stand, modifications to existing entrance, private and common amenity areas and all associated site works.

Following an initial request for additional information in February, some modifications were made to the plans before they were permitted, such as a deduction of car spaces down from 14 to the approved nine, with five to the rear and four to the front, and also plans for separate bin storage for the apartments and the practice.

The setback from the neighbouring property, 32 Hillcrest was adjusted and rooms were reorganised so that only the bathroom windows now face the next-door building.

A redesign of the apartments has allowed for a lift to be included in the plans, while designated accessible parking spots have been identified, and a building lifecycle report has found that the proposed render material to be used can last “in excess of 35 years.”

The planning authority now fees that the change of use to a doctor’s practice and extension to include two apartments

“would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”, subject to conditions such as further revised plans, following recommendations of the Greater Dublin Strategic Drainage Study and more.