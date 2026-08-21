SDCC to Meet Corkagh Lakes Committee Over Future of Park Fishery

South Dublin County Council has agreed to meet with committee members of the newly established Corkagh Lakes Project, which was set up to explore a greater community response to the status of Corkagh Park Fishery.

Mayor Francis Timmons oversaw the organisation of this committee and has called for greater action by SDCC and members of the public to limit the impact of fishing on nature in Corkagh Park.

Recently, it was reported that three swan cygnets have died in two days as a result of fishing line and hooks discarded in the water by irresponsible fishers.

This incident is one of several ongoing issues that the Project hopes to address with the help of SDCC.

Commenting on the tragic loss of the swans, Mayor Timmons said:

“There are now three cygnets that have died because of people leaving fishing tackle and fishing line behind. Swans are protected species, so we’re particularly concerned.

“The recent deaths of three swans at Corkagh Park is a matter SDCC take very seriously and they are actively following up on this.”

The proposed Project looks to undertake a series of measures to ensure animals can live safely in the lakes, without coming into harm due to discarded fishing equipment.

Some of these proposed measures could include organised clean ups, the safe collection and disposal of discarded fishing line and tackle and, subject to SDCC approval, signage.

For the community, the project would provide a constructive voice and practical opportunities for local residents to participate in conservation, environmental awareness, clean-ups, and the care of an important local amenity.

For wildlife and park users, the objective is to reduce discarded fishing line and tackle, improve environmental awareness and help create cleaner and safer lakes and surroundings.

Mayor Timmons told The Echo that South Dublin County Council “has agreed to meet this new group at my request.”

“The meeting will review progress under the Corkagh Park masterplan and discuss proposals relating to the lakes and their surrounding environment to ensure the continued enhancement and sustainable development of the park.”

A spokesperson for the Corkagh Lakes Project told The Echo:

“The Corkagh Lakes Project believes this could be a win for SDCC, the community and the environment: supporting the Council’s environmental and community objectives, giving local residents a meaningful voice and practical role, and helping to create cleaner and safer lakes for wildlife and everyone who uses the park.

“We are asking SDCC to work with the community on a controlled, conservation-first six-month pilot.

We are not asking for fishing to reopen without safeguards, and any future angling element would remain subject to SDCC approval, wildlife protection, biosecurity, safeguarding and clear accountability.”

Although no fishing notices are currently in place at Corkagh Park Lakes due to an outbreak of crayfish plague and the issue of discarded equipment, fishing activity continues to be observed.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme