94th Walkinstown Patrol retains Phoenix Trophy at National Scout Finals

Dublinia Scout County is celebrating an outstanding result after the 94th Walkinstown patrol retained the Phoenix Trophy

Dublinia Scout County is celebrating an outstanding result after the 94th Walkinstown patrol retained the Phoenix Trophy at this year’s national competition, held at Castle Saunderson in Co Cavan.

The Walkinstown patrol claimed first place against 88 teams from across the country, securing an incredible fourth consecutive Phoenix Trophy victory for Dublinia.

Stephen Carey, Group Leader of the 94th Walkinstown, said he was absolutely delighted with the result and immensely proud of the Scouts and leaders involved.

“To retain the Phoenix Trophy is an incredible achievement,” he said. “The Scouts put a huge amount of work into their preparation and performed exceptionally throughout the competition. They represented the 94th Walkinstown and Dublinia Scout County with great pride.”

The 91st Dublin Bluebell Girls completed a remarkable one-two finish for Dublinia by taking second place for the sixth consecutive Phoenix competition. Maintaining such a high position over six competitions is a phenomenal accomplishment and reflects the consistently high standards, commitment and determination within the group.

Shane Briggs, Group Leader of the 91st Dublin Bluebell, said he was absolutely delighted with the result and enormously proud of the group’s exceptional record.

“Finishing second for the sixth consecutive Phoenix competition is an extraordinary achievement. It demonstrates the consistently high standards maintained by our Scouts and leaders over many years. Each patrol has built upon the success of those who came before them, creating a wonderful legacy of teamwork, commitment and excellence within the 91st Dublin Bluebell.”

Dublinia Scout County was also proudly represented by four other teams: the 35th Donore Avenue, 45th Mt Argus, 44th/93rd Crumlin and the 91st Bluebell Boys. All four delivered excellent performances and received many compliments throughout the event.

To have six Dublinia teams competing among 88 of the best patrols in the country—and to secure both first and second place—is a remarkable feat for the county.

The success reflects the hard work and dedication of Scouts and leaders from groups across Dublinia over many years, as well as the consistently high standards encouraged through the Frank Tisdall Challenge and its natural patrol system.

Everyone involved can be immensely proud of another memorable achievement for Dublinia Scout County.