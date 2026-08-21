Makers Academy Finalists

businesses in Lucan and Walkinstown have been announced as Leinster finalists for the inaugural Makers Academy.

Tara Kelly, TAE TEA, a tea with natural power of herbs, Iryna Ilina, illlina handcrafted statement handbags, and Arzu Gorbil, The Crochet Dolls handcrafted crochet dolls and gifts have been nominated for the new partnership between Kilkenny Design and the Local Enterprise Offices, representing LEO South Dublin on the national stage.

The 25 finalists represent 15 counties across Ireland and categories including homeware, jewellery, fashion, craft, food, and wellbeing.

The Makers’ Academy is a new business development programme designed to help some of Ireland’s most exciting creative brands scale from independent makers into

commercially successful retail businesses.

It is noted that hundreds of applications from talented makers, designers, and founders nationwide were received for the new programme.

Finalists will participate in a programme of workshops in the coming months including one-to-one mentoring and business coaching delivered in partnership with Kilkenny Design’s senior leadership, buying,

marketing and ecommerce teams, alongside leading industry, and enterprise experts.

Participants will receive practical guidance across retail strategy, branding, finance, ecommerce, digital marketing, and founder development, equipping them with the tools to accelerate their businesses.

As part of the Makers’ Academy, each finalist will also receive the opportunity to showcase their products through pop-ups in Kilkenny Design retail stores, providing exposure to customers and first-hand experience of trading within one of Ireland’s bestknown retail destinations.

Kilkenny Design has helped generations of designers and craftspeople bring their products to customers across Ireland and internationally for over 60 years.

The Makers’ Academy represents the next evolution of that commitment, investing in the future of Irish creativity by partnering with the Local Enterprise Offices for this initiative giving emerging businesses the commercial skills, mentoring and retail expertise needed to grow sustainable brands.

The programme will conclude this October with one overall winner receiving the opportunity to have their collection on shelf in a Kilkenny Design store.