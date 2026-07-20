Reggie looks set to give judges paws for thought in Nose of Tralee competition

Doddsborough has gone to the dogs as one local dog will represent Dublin in the final of the 2026 Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee, with a winner announced next month.

Six-year-old Reggie, a Jack Russell-Pug cross, is set to represent Lucan and the wider county on the national stage. The social media star will aim to take home the crown and the title of top dog.

Reggie climbed to the top of Dublin’s ranks, beating out 230-odd contenders and is competing against the most prized paws in each county, including a cat in Meath, and a goat in Clare, for the hearts of the nation.

Winners can take home a prize package including €500 cash, a pet-friendly hotel stay, a professional photo shoot, a €250 pet-sitting voucher, personalised pet gifts, pet accessories, artwork, treats, hampers, vouchers and lots more from amazing Irish pet brands and businesses.

Reggie’s ‘Mum’ Louise Butler noted that he loves to meet new people and help make them feel “special.”

Louise said: “But everybody comments on how special he is, even owners of other dogs, and he’s really, really patient with older people, with children, with people with disabilities.

“He’s really good at knowing how he needs to behave, and he loves getting out in the world.

“He loves making people feel special and he always goes where he’s needed. So, if someone’s having a bad day, he’ll kind of gravitate towards them and just snuggle into them. He’s really intuitive.”

Reggie is used to the spotlight with a strong social media presence also by his side, with several thousand followers enjoying his trips to the pub, hanging out with his friends or showing everyone his stylish clothing.

Reggie came into Louise’s life in February 2020, before the pandemic came about, and has been an important part of her days since.

He’s noted to be a small dog with a large presence and capable of bringing joy to so many, with a smile that never fades.

Louise described the smiley crossbreed as her “soul dog” and stated that she has never met another dog like him.

“He’s my soul dog, and I grew up with pets. I grew up with pigeons and birds and dogs.

“I’ve always had animals around me, and we’re a real animal-loving family. I’ve never met any dog like Reggie . . . I love being out with him, I love that he can just go anywhere. He’s always ready for it.

“Whether I’m saying we’ll go in the car for a drive, we’ll go for dinner, for a holiday, for a pint with Grandad – he’s always ready to do it.”

Voting for the Nose of Tralee final opens on Saturday and votes can be cast on the Pet Sitters Ireland website.