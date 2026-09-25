Slade bloom in dramatic cup final

SLADE Valley golf club bridged a gap of 21 years as they emerged victorious in what was a dramatic Bloom Cup final against Castle, reports David Kennedy.

Played over two legs this five match fourball competition was so close it came down to a single game which was played last Monday in Castle.

The first leg was played in Slade Valley where they were looking to take advantage going into the return in Castle. But Castle put in a huge performance to take them into their home return match two and a half points against two and a half for Slade. Advantage had turned to Castle playing at home in the second leg.

The second leg in Castle on Sunday the 20th, again proved to be a very close encounter with the final match standing on the 18th tee with Castle one up.

That’s where the drama came in.

Light had faded to almost dark with the teams even, except for the final pairing when they were called in.

That final match had to be replayed and according to the rules of the competition it was to be played in full.

It was arranged for Monday last in Castle.

The drama continued to unfold. The pairing of Derek Ellis and Michael Rooney for Slade faced off against Andrew Keely and Paul Lysaght for Castle.

It was nip and tuck throughout the afternoon with both pairs producing excellent golf and they were level going to the 16th tee.

Slade won the 16th with a par and followed up winning the 17th also with par and to the delight of the large crowd of spectators took the honours and The Bloom Cup for Slade.

It was a game played in the highest spirit by both teams who showed huge determination throughout the final.

Speaking after the presentation, Derek Ellis, manager of Slade said “I just want to say a very special thank you to everyone who played a part in what was an incredible final.

‘A special word to Castle and their manager Hilary Haydon and commiserations to the Castle team who played with the spirit this game is meant to be played in.

‘But, I especially want to congratulate our entire team for their efforts throughout the entire campaign – the Bloom Cup returns to Slade after too long an absence”.