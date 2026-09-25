August Team of the Month: Limekiln Rounders Senior Women

Dave Heffernan from Active South Dublin presents Limekiln Rounders players Emma Hudson, Yvonne Healy and Marian Hughes with the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award for August. With them are Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel and William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo

LIMEKILN Rounders Senior Women’s team have been named as Active South Dublin’s Team of the month after an excellent performance saw them win the All Ireland final.

The side won their first Senior Women’s All Ireland title in 21 years with a victory over Breaffy in the final.

Limekiln were underdogs coming into the game with Breaffy having won the last four finals consecutively.

It would be an extremely close final and momentum would change throughout the game on several occasions.

Ultimately it would be just one run separating the teams with Limekiln doing enough to get the result over the line and secure the title.

Emma Johnson would be named Player of the Match as Limekiln emerged as deserved winners from the contest and break the stranglehold that Breaffy had held over the competition over the previous four years.

TAGS Sport