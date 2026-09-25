August Sports Star of the Month: Ellen Walshe

Templeogue Swim Club coach Brian Sweeney, on behalf of Ellen Walshe, receives the Active South Dublin Sports Star of the Month Award from Helen Dwyer. With them are David Kennedy, editor, The Echo and Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel

ELLEN Walshe has been named as the Active South Dublin Sports Star for August.

The Templeogue swimmer delivered a hugely impressive performance at the 2026 European Aquatics Championships winning two gold medals.

A member of Templeogue Swimming Club, Walshe has long been recognised for her achievements in Swimming competing at the highest level internationally. This led to her being named as the Sports Star of the Year by Active South Dublin for 2025.

Walshe achieved a gold medal in the 200m and 400m Individual Medley and competed well across several other categories putting in notable performances.

She would finish the Women’s 200m Individual Medley with a new national record setting time of 2:09.81 while she managed to complete the 400IM in a time of 4:34.42, setting another national record in the process.

Walshe only appears to be improving as time goes on and now will have her sights firmly set on Los Angeles in two years time.

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