Swiftbanks, a brand-new large-scale housing development located in Saggart was officially opened by newly elected Mayor Francis Timmons on July 1st.

The housing development is a collaborative effort between Tuath Housing, South Dublin County Council and Cairn Homes and has delivered 264 high-quality homes to the area.

Before its grand opening, Swiftbanks received 1,600 applications for the 95 homes available, proving the ever-growing need for secure, affordable rental options for middle-income households in the area.

These homes include 143 Social homes and 95 Cost Rental homes provided by Tuath and funded through the Department of Housing’s Capital Advance Leasing Facility and Cost Rental Equity Loan funding.

New resident, Lisa Redmond spoke about the impact of moving into her new home:

“I’m so emotional today. To receive the keys to our forever home has been lifechanging. It’s a beautiful new community and we can’t wait to start a new chapter here”

The development also includes a crèche, and 26 affordable purchase homes which were made available through SDCC’s Affordable Dwelling Purchase Scheme, which supports first-time buyers to access home ownership.

Landscaped green spaces and a children’s playground are also located in the development, providing important outdoor space for young families as well as secure bike storage and public EV charging facilities.

Speaking at the opening, Mayor Timmons noted:

“I am delighted to see the delivery of a truly mixed-tenure community here at Swiftbanks, with social, cost rental, affordable purchase and private homes all coming together in one well-planned development.

“This is exactly the kind of balanced, sustainable approach we need to support growing communities across South Dublin.”

Chief Financial Officer at Cairn, Richard Ball said: “Swiftbanks is a strong example of what can be achieved when delivery partners and local authorities are aligned in their ambition to create high quality, well connected, mixed-tenure communities.”

Angela Murphy, Vice Chair of Tuath Housing, spoke about the importance of cost rental accommodation in Ireland, saying:

“Cost Rental is becoming an increasingly important part of Ireland’s housing system, offering secure, long-term and more affordable options for people struggling in the private rental market.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme