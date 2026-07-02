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High Court orders removal of 29 unauthorised modular homes
Chianti Park in Brittas

High Court orders removal of 29 unauthorised modular homes

James Roulston MooneyJuly 2, 2026 2:40 pm

29 modular homes built without planning permission in Brittas were ordered to be removed within a 13-week period by the High Court.

Chianti Park in Brittas is home to the 29 modular homes, and their removal had been ordered at the start of June, with the timeframe for said removal made clear in a separate judgement.

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