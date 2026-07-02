High Court orders removal of 29 unauthorised modular homes
29 modular homes built without planning permission in Brittas were ordered to be removed within a 13-week period by the High Court.
Chianti Park in Brittas is home to the 29 modular homes, and their removal had been ordered at the start of June, with the timeframe for said removal made clear in a separate judgement.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Swiftbanks received 1,600 applications for the 95 homes availableNews
Swiftbanks, a brand-new large-scale housing development located in Saggart was officially opened by newly elected Mayor Francis Timmons on July 1st.The housing...
Cluck Chicken opts out of Square and focuses on Walkinstown unitTallaght
Cluck Chicken in The Square in Tallaght closed its doors on Sunday after nearly three years as they opted to surrender their...
Man charged after two Garda cars collide on N81 in TallaghtLatest
Two Garda cars were involved in a collision on the N81 Blessington Road in Tallaght on Wednesday morning, with a man arrested...
This weeks front pages – July 2, 2026Latest
The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.