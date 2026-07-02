THIS summer, Balally Players invite audiences to experience one of Shakespeare’s funniest and most entertaining plays in one of Dublin’s most beautiful outdoor settings.

From the magnificent walled gardens of St Enda’s Park and Pearse Museum, Rathfarnham, Balally Players present ‘The Comedy of Errors’, a joyful evening of laughter, romance, mistaken identity and theatrical mayhem beneath the open sky.

One of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, ‘The Comedy of Errors’ tells the story of two sets of identical twins separated in childhood and unknowingly reunited years later.

As they cross paths in the bustling city of Ephesus, confusion reigns supreme. Husbands are mistaken for brothers, servants for masters, and strangers for friends, and before long the entire town is caught up in a whirlwind of comic chaos.

Balally Players bring this timeless classic to life with a vibrant ensemble cast, energetic performances and plenty of physical comedy.

While the laughs come thick and fast, the play also explores themes of family, belonging, loss and reconciliation, giving audiences a story with both heart and humour.

Directed by Karen Carleton and Gerard Bourke, the stunning surroundings of St Enda’s Park provide the perfect backdrop for this outdoor theatrical event.

Audiences are encouraged to arrive early, soak up the atmosphere, and make an evening of it.

Bring a picnic, relax in the gardens, and enjoy Shakespeare as it was originally intended, performed outdoors and shared with family and friends.

Brambles Café will be open before the show and during the interval for refreshments. As with all outdoor performances, patrons are advised to dress appropriately for the weather.

Whether you are a lifelong Shakespeare enthusiast or discovering his work for the first time, this lively production promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment in a truly magical setting.

‘The Comedy of Errors’ began in the Walled Gardens at St Enda’s Park, Rathfarnham, on June 30 and it runs for four evenings until Friday, July 3.

Each performance starts at 7:30pm and lasts approximately two hours.

Tickets are available through the dlr Mill Theatre Box Office at www.milltheatre.ie

They will also be performing in Kilruddery House and Gardens on July 9 and 10 at 8pm.

Come for the gardens, stay for the comedy, and prepare for an evening where absolutely nothing is quite as it seems.