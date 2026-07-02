Search
It was ‘a hugely emotional day’ for the retiring school principal
Noreen Coll will lend a hand to the school’s special education team

It was ‘a hugely emotional day’ for the retiring school principal

James Roulston MooneyJuly 2, 2026 3:44 pm

A local school principal celebrated her retirement at a “hugely emotional” ceremony on Monday after four decades at St Killian’s Junior National School in Kingswood.

Noreen Coll stepped away from her role as Principal of St Killian’s Junior in Castleview after five years, bringing to a close four decades of working full-time at the school, with current and past staff and pupils wishing her well.

Read More


Equinix enter 12 week trial for new hydrogen power unit

Business

Equinix, who run data centres in Citywest and Clondalkin, has entered into a 12-week trial of a new hydrogen power unit at...

High Court orders removal of 29 unauthorised modular homes

News

29 modular homes built without planning permission in Brittas were ordered to be removed within a 13-week period by the High Court.Chianti...

Swiftbanks received 1,600 applications for the 95 homes available

News

Swiftbanks, a brand-new large-scale housing development located in Saggart was officially opened by newly elected Mayor Francis Timmons on July 1st.The housing...

Cluck Chicken opts out of Square and focuses on Walkinstown unit

Tallaght

Cluck Chicken in The Square in Tallaght closed its doors on Sunday after nearly three years as they opted to surrender their...

Man charged after two Garda cars collide on N81 in Tallaght

Latest

Two Garda cars were involved in a collision on the N81 Blessington Road in Tallaght on Wednesday morning, with a man arrested...

This weeks front pages – July 2, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST