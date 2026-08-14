Three BMA students earn prestigious black belts

Left: Head Coach Ilija Salerno and Evette Wade, Centre: Head Coach Ilija Salerno and Louise Shortt and Right: Head coach Ilija Salerno and senior coach Robert Barrett

THREE students from BMA Clondalkin are celebrating after successfully completing a demanding black belt grading on Sunday, 2 August 2026, in the BMA HQ, Leixlip, Co Kildare, alongside martial artists from across the BMA association.

A total of 16 students representing BMA clubs in Clondalkin, Leixlip, Naas and Enfield took part in the six-and-a-half-hour test.

The grading tested every aspect of their ability, progressing from fundamental skills to advanced techniques and combinations before concluding with traditional karate kata.

Candidates must have trained for at least seven years before they can be considered for a BMA black belt grading, making the achievement the culmination of years of discipline, commitment and hard work.

BMA Clondalkin’s senior coach, Robert “Ninja” Barrett, earned the top grade of the day and was awarded his first-degree black belt by BMA Chief Instructor Roy Baker and Assistant Chief Instructor Ilija Salerno.

Louise Shortt, one of the youngest candidates taking part, also achieved her first-degree black belt. She received high praise from the grading panel for the resilience and determination she demonstrated throughout the examination.

Already an elite fighter with the national team, Louise has now also proven herself to be an accomplished martial artist.

There was further history for BMA Clondalkin as Evette Wade was awarded her third-degree black belt and received the distinction of being the highest-ranked student at the grading.

Evette is the first student from BMA Clondalkin to reach this level and the first and currently, the only female third-degree black belt in the BMA association.

One of the club’s original students, Evette has trained with BMA Clondalkin since it was established in 2001. Her achievement reflects more than two decades of dedication to the club and the martial arts.

Ilija Salerno, head coach of BMA Clondalkin, touched on the achievement.

“We are incredibly proud of Robert, Louise and Evette. A black belt is never awarded for talent alone, it represents years of discipline, perseverance and personal growth.

‘Each of them faced a demanding six-and-a-half-hour grading and showed tremendous skill, resilience and character.

‘Their achievements are an inspiration to everyone in our club and a proud moment for the entire Clondalkin community.”

BMA has nine clubs across Dublin, Kildare and Cork and is recognised by Kickboxing Ireland, the sport’s national governing body. The association has grown to become one of Ireland’s largest and most respected martial arts organisations.

The success of Robert, Louise and Evette marks a proud occasion for everyone at BMA Clondalkin and provides an inspiring example to the club’s next generation of martial artists.

TAGS Sport