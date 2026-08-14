Setanta Muay Thai showcases local talent at fight night

SETANTA Muay Thai based out of Newcastle successfully organised and hosted a Muay Thai event at St Finians Community Hall last weekend to much success.

The event was organised alongside the Irish Muay Thai Organisation and was an inaugural show for the body.

The event showcased the very best of amateur Muay Thai throughout the country across all age brackets and saw over 40 fights compete on the card.

Local club Setanta Muay Thai hosted the event with gym owner and Clondalkin native Graham Byrne playing a key role in putting it all together.

There was a number of local fighters competing at the event with 12 fighters competing out of Setanta.

The club is growing from strength to strength since being founded only a couple of short years ago and earlier on this year also earned international success with impressive performances at the Sandee WTKA Open which was held in the UK.

Following the positive feedback from this most recent event the Irish Muay Thai Organisation and Setanta Muay Thai will be confident of organising more shows in the future and achieving similar success.

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