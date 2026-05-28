Walking mini marathon for Irish Kidney Association
Priscilla O’Connor from Cookstown Road is taking part in the VHI Women’s Mini-Marathon in aid of her husband John, who has Chronic Kidney Disease.
Priscilla is walking the 10km route with her sister Rose in support of her husband John, who recently commenced dialysis after he was diagnosed with CKD three years ago.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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